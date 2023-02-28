Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 368.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of DTOC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOC. Elequin Securities LLC grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

