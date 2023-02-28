Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the January 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
EXG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 477,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,792. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
