Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the January 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

EXG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.62. 477,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,792. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 233,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

