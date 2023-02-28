ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
