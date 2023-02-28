Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE MSN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.
Emerson Radio Company Profile
