Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $421,753.80 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Entergy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. 1,560,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,540. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after buying an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.