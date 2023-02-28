ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.70 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $790.15 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.44 or 1.00011072 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00928734 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $106.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

