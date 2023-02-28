Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Price Down 1%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.94. 237,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 249,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Eyenovia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

