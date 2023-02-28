F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.69 on Friday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

