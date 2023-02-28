Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the January 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 156,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,759. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

