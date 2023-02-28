Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.95.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
