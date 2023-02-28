Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

