First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.30. Approximately 4,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
