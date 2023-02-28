First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.30. Approximately 4,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.186 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

