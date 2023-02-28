Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

About Fluent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

