Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of FLNT opened at $1.44 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
