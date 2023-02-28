Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Update

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.02 on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.29. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.20 and a fifty-two week high of 0.63.
About Fosterville South Exploration
