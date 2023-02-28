Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

Shares of Freeman Gold stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Tuesday. Freeman Gold has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Freeman Gold alerts:

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.