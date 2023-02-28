G999 (G999) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,430.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00075573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00054355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025976 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

