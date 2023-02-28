G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $5,656.57 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025031 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003669 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.