Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.43) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 28,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.