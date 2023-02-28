GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GameSquare Esports Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMSQF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 165,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
