GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the January 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GameSquare Esports Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMSQF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 165,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

