GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) One Day Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $246.51 million and $1.36 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

