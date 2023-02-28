Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,375. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

