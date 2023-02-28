Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Down 83.5% in February

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67. Grab has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

