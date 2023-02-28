Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $854,216.14 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Grin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $854,216.14 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,263.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00407054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00652846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00571118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00177723 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

