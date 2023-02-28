Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) VP Jenny H. Parker Sells 2,620 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

HVT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,255. The firm has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

