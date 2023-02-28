Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $50,229.92 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm has a market cap of $171.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.