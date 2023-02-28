Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock remained flat at $98.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

(Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.