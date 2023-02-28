Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $42.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00025158 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,945,385,159 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,648.05877 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07115673 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $49,118,929.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

