HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €65.38 ($69.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €66.26 ($70.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

