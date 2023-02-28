Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance
Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
