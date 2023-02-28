Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the January 31st total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance

Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.