Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY remained flat at $44.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
