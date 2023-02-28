Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTCMY remained flat at $44.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

