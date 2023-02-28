Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $1.63 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

