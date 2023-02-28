Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

