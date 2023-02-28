IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional Trading of IMV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Performance

About IMV

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,480. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.88. IMV has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

(Get Rating)

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.