InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of InPost from €11.60 ($12.34) to €12.02 ($12.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. InPost has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

