Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Sells 5,643 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barclay Corbus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 4,429,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

