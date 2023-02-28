Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA):

2/27/2023 – Ormat Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2023 – Ormat Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Ormat Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2023 – Ormat Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – Ormat Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. 444,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,360. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,016,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

