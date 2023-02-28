iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. 10,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 41,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.54% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

