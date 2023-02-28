iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 265.9% in February

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the January 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 24,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

