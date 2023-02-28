iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 265.9% in February

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a growth of 265.9% from the January 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 24,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $49.10.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.