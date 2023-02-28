JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Up 287.1% in February

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, an increase of 287.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,415. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNE. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,249.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,454,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,795,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 159.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,462,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,029,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,894,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

