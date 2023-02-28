Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after purchasing an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

