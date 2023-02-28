Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €34.28 ($36.47) and last traded at €34.72 ($36.94). Approximately 154,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.04 ($37.28).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.28.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

