Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper II in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Juniper II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Juniper II by 48.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Juniper II in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JUN remained flat at $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Juniper II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

