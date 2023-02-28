Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.