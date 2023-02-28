Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
