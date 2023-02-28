KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the January 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 208,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,927. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

