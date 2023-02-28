Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,400 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the January 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.9 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KREVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

