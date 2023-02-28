Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.