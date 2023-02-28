Liquity 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $232.40 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $195.93 million and $232.40 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00009236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 132% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,973,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

