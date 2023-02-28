LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LIXIL Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JSGRY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.92. 8,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

