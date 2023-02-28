MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.28

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 223612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
MassRoots Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
