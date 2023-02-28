Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

