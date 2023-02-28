Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

